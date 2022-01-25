0.6.0:0125a

EM = Employee
CX = Customer
FC = Food Critic
FP = Freeplay
Additions:
- "Men at Work" and "Dragon Rising" campaign levels
- Many dynamic events
- New ingredients
- Rebind screen
- New disasters
- Notification for event outcome
Changes:
- Workshop thumbnails
- Lengthened EM names
- AZERTY support
- Default language now English, no matter what
- F11 improvements
- Save names now accept symbols
Fixes:
- Recipes and uniforms globalised now show correctly
- Parties show correctly in CX panel
- Chinese tables don't allow effort
- Level performance issues
- Show raw strings
- FC thoughts
- Currency mismatches
- Preview images of uniform editor
- Toilet clogged tile couldn't be cleaned
- Couldn't move objects accordingly
- Invisible Fire Extinguishers
- Health inspections on day 1
- Paint tool stuck
- Changed old CX reviews
- New recipe generation
- Rats never stop spawning
- Build wall changes
- Tooltip issues
- Dynamic event fixes
