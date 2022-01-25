 Skip to content

Recipe for Disaster update for 25 January 2022

0.6.0:0125a

0.6.0:0125a

EM = Employee

CX = Customer

FC = Food Critic

FP = Freeplay

Additions:

  • "Men at Work" and "Dragon Rising" campaign levels
  • Many dynamic events
  • New ingredients
  • Rebind screen
  • New disasters
  • Notification for event outcome

Changes:

  • Workshop thumbnails
  • Lengthened EM names
  • AZERTY support
  • Default language now English, no matter what
  • F11 improvements
  • Save names now accept symbols

Fixes:

  • Recipes and uniforms globalised now show correctly
  • Parties show correctly in CX panel
  • Chinese tables don't allow effort
  • Level performance issues
  • Show raw strings
  • FC thoughts
  • Currency mismatches
  • Preview images of uniform editor
  • Toilet clogged tile couldn't be cleaned
  • Couldn't move objects accordingly
  • Invisible Fire Extinguishers
  • Health inspections on day 1
  • Paint tool stuck
  • Changed old CX reviews
  • New recipe generation
  • Rats never stop spawning
  • Build wall changes
  • Tooltip issues
  • Dynamic event fixes

