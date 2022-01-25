OUT NOW: The Keys-to-the-City Update!

_

Fellow officers,

It's finally here! After weeks of beta testing (thanks, btw), we're pleased to announce that The Keys-to-the-City Update is now available to all players of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers!

We've prepared a plethora of new features and improvements for you. Some have been planned for a long time now and quite a lot come straight out of the oven - and are based on your feedback. Without further ado, let's dive right into it!

Open Patrol

Right as we began our journey in Early Access, people wished for one feature: "Please give us the option to play shifts with fewer restrictions!" Okay, to be honest, you've articulated your questions in a different way - but it's here now, anyway. Roam through the districts of Brighton with more freedom and play the game the way you want with Open Patrol!

Keep in mind that before selecting Open Patrol, you have to unlock it first by playing and progressing through some shifts. Obviously, you don't have to do that should you have already unlocked basically everything by now or at least the third district - Open Patrol will be available for you right from the start. Lay back, protect your city and get back to the precinct whenever you want. Currently, you need 14 Duty Stars to unlock the feature but we are observing your feedback and discussions about these requirements.

New Duties

Throughout Brighton, citizens have reported new violations: A bunch of wallet thefts was observed and drinking in public became a major problem in the entire city. Stop the thieves, stop the alcohol, stop the offenses!

However, you can also relax and focus on interacting with your fellow citizens in new ways. Some of them will ask you for directions while you are now also able to greet them back. Say hello! 👋

The moment you discover some exciting Point of Interest, the in-game map gets updated with a corresponding shiny icon - which is especially useful when your fellow citizens are asking for directions.

More NPC Variety

With the new update, we're also shipping three new male faces and three new female faces - in addition to four new haircuts for female NPC and two new haircuts for male NPC. Since all NPC are randomly generated from a larger amount of different options (gender, hair, face, hair color, clothes, etc), you will definitely see a lot fewer twins at every corner now. Apparently, they are not all related to each other. I'm relieved.

In addition, we will now have tenfold the number of names than we had previously. We're speaking of 733 female first names (previously: 77) and 754 male first names (previously: 75). Plus, we will now have 769 last names in total (previously: 60).

You see, more actually means MORE. I recently bought a new calculator and the first thing I did was to calculate how many possible combinations of names we now have. You won't believe the number: 1.100.000.

AI Improvements

I'm confident that basically everyone has experienced this: You want to blip a car to the side, they try to find a parking spot and... never do that. Do they just have bad eyes or are they trying to scam us?

We were aware how annoying that must have been which prompted us to improve the AI behavior significantly: Blipping now forces vehicles to stop in the right lane instead of looking for a parking spot - unless there is an available spot immediately nearby. In addition, blipped vehicles will now no longer brake abruptly when starting their parking maneuver.

If vehicles are under the influence of your patrol car siren and blue lights, they can now also be blipped and consider their current "stop location" as "stopped for parking". They are also blocked from moving forward when your ELS is active. Last but not least: In general, vehicles should react better to the player and also to the player's vehicle with activated sirens.

Some other Quality-of-Life Improvements

We now have an explanation system for the loss of Conduct Points so that the process is more transparent. You won't hurt yourself in your confusion anymore. Starting today, Car Patrol Shifts are also available within high crime areas and Field of View Adjustments are working better.

Voice-overs

We spent our last few weeks and months recording new voice-overs in both English and German and can finally ship them with this update! In the beta, they were not included yet as they were simply not finished. But hey, they're ready now and you can enjoy them in all their glory.

Bugfixing

Once again, we are prioritizing bugfixing above all. Our backlog of tasks is quite long and the team has already ironed out a lot of them - but just like with every game, work is never done! Please continue to send us your bug reports as we collect and read them all.

We know there are some that cause bigger issues and are also aware that there are some very nasty ones, especially when it comes to clipping and AI. Fixing those isn't easy and very often, we cannot reproduce them internally until we get that one piece of information that is so crucial.

Please check out the full patch notes down below for more details on everything we've fixed with this update!

We had an amazing start to the new year and cannot wait for everything that's in front of us. Some of you have already seen our updated roadmap in which we tease some upcoming features like holding cells in precincts, being able to transport arrested people yourself, first modding capabilities, traffic management... and more!

We hope you're excited for the future of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers and eager to develop the game alongside us. Thousands of new players are joining us on our journey each month and we see no signs of stopping.

Okay, enough said - let's get to the patch notes!

New Features

New Feature: Open Patrol

New Feature: Conduct Point Explanation System

New Feature: Helping NPCs asking for directions

New Feature: Greeting NPCs

New Violation: Wallet Theft

New Violation: Drinking in Public

NPCs

Added 4 new haircuts for female NPCs & 2 new haircuts for male NPCs

Added 3 new face models for female NPCs & 3 new face models for male NPCs

Added more than 700 new first names for male NPCs & more than 650 new first names for female NPCs

Added more than 700 new last names for NPCs

Added some new animations to the police officers in the precinct reception

Police Car & Traffic Cars

Improved NPVs reaction when blipped over: Blipped vehicles now do not stop abruptly

Improved NPVs reaction when blipped over: NPVs now stop on the right lane if they can not find a parking spot nearby

Improvement: Vehicles under the influence of your patrol car siren and blue lights can be blipped and consider their current "stop location" as stopped for parking

Improvement: Pulled Over NPVs / Blipped Vehicles are blocked from moving forward when ELS is active

Improved vehicle reaction to sirens: When blipping an NPV it does react to my code 1,2,3 and stops searching for a parking spot while the siren is activated (or the horn). When running code 1,2,3 NPCs and NPVs do not react enough and do not try to avoid me as a player / make way.

Improved spotlights on Panther Z

Car patrols are now available in high crime areas

World

Added more lights in darker areas (especially useful in Night Shifts)

Sound

Added more voice overs for English and German languages

Handbook

Modified handbook entry for Parking Regulations, to include explanation about cars with “Shift” sticker on them

Balancing

Decreased chance for 'Smoking Exhaust' to be more realistic

Decreased chance for 'Engine Too Loud' to be more realistic

Beta Change: Adjusted the chances for NPC to ask for direction

Beta Change: Decreased distance range for greeting and asking for direction because the NPC voice lines are inaudible

Bug Fixes

GAMEPLAY

Fixed a lot of cases where the action was unjustified in report, even though it was a justified action by the player

Fixed an edge case where sometimes players were losing SP instead of CP

Fixed an issue where player was able to hold two tools at the same time

Fixed an issue where restarting shift was placing players into the running shift again

Fixed an issue where incorrect CP was deducted when ticketing broken windshield

Fixed a issue with Radar Gun where pressing escape deleted the evidence photo the officer took

Beta Fix: Fixed an issue where player could not greet back when he had a tool equipped

Fixed a minor issue with night shift timings

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed an issue where some NPVs were invisible for client

Fixed an issue where the player's position from the previous shift was also displayed in the new shift when leaving the area of jurisdiction

Fixed an issue where 'Asking for ID' was blocking the client

Fixed a multiplayer issue where the client sometimes had camera view of the host while talking to accident witness and this lead to game being stuck for client

Fixed a major NPC flickering issue in multiplayer sessions

Beta Fix: Fixed an issue where sometimes players where not able to join Open Patrol in multiplayer

Beta Fix: Fixed an issue in background check where the host and client saw different information about the NPC

NPCs

Fixed many issues concerning NPC behaviors (e.g.: Drug dealer did not walk away after being let go)

Fixed issue where graffiti sprayers were spraying on advertisement boards and windows of buildings that were invisible

Fixed an issue where graffiti sprayers had no spray can in hand

Fixed an issue where graffiti sprayers were spawning on top of buildings

Fixed an issue where drug dealers were spawning in unreachable places

Fixed an issue where sometimes the buyer does not walk away after a drug deal

Fixed an issue in crime scenes where the criminal was still on the scene due to broken navmesh

Fixed an issue where NPCs did not walk on sidewalk due to broken navmesh

Fixed an issue where NPCs were floating in bus stops

Fixed an issue where NPCs were sitting on invisible benches

Fixed an issue where NPCs are sitting behind the bench

Fixed an issue where NPCs were clipping through tables

Fixed an issue where NPCs were clipping in Kiosk

Fixed an issue where the NPC faces LOD were incorrect

Fixed an issue where NPC feet were inside the ground

Fixed an issue where some NPCs were showing skin through dress

Fixed an issue where sometimes NPC fingers were all weird

Fixed an issue where you could not interact with NPC when aiming with a tool

Fixed an issue with drug dealers fleeing

Fixed a navigation issue under the bridges which caused drug buyer to not interact with drug dealers

Fixed a NPC navigation issue due to a narrow sidewalk

Beta Fix: Fixed an issue with wallet theft victims no longer fleeing from player when he fires taser or gun

Beta Fix: Fixed an issue with wallet theft where the victim animation was not played correctly

Fixed an issue where sometimes wanted suspects did not flee the crime callout area

Fixed a issue where some NPC standing near the sidewalk were blocking the traffic

Beta Fix: Fixed an issue where sometimes the NPC asking for direction does not mention the location

Fixed an issue where sometimes player could not interact with the pulled over NPC

Fixed an issue where sometimes you could not call an ambulance for an injured NPC

PATROL CAR & TRAFFIC CARS

Fixed an issue where Patrol Cars were accelerating after returning from a tutorial popup

Fixed an issue where Patrol Cars were accelerating on their own after closing the Board Computer

Fixed an issue where Patrol Cars were disappearing from game session if the previous session was failed

Fixed an issue where player could interact with NPCs while asking for NPC ID

Fixed an issue where some parked NPC were submerged in the sidewalk

WORLD & GRAPHICS

Fixed a lot of places where sometimes you could see spaces in between two buildings

Fixed a level design issue with misplaced scaffolding on a building

Fixed an issue where a small part of a building in Chester did not have a texture

Fixed an issue where some walls were missing collision

Fixed an issue where some walls in game were missing collision so that players could walk through them and fall into the never-ending abyss of Brighton

Fixed some issues where cables were clipping through buildings

Fixed some issues with coffee shops

Fixed an issue where bookshelves in precinct were changing textures (are they chameleons?)

Fixed issues where some decorative plants did not have collision

Fixed an issue in parks where the grass textures looked really wrong

Fixed an issue where graffiti cans were submerged into the sidewalk

Fixed an issue where bicycles were submerged into the sidewalk

Fixed an issue where some street sign boards were small in size, so now we have increased their size to have better visibility

Fixed an issue with the LOD of trees

Fixed an issue where sometimes the border warning color was incorrect

Fixed a visual issue with the parking spot in traffic stops

Fixed a lot of level design issues

Fixed an issue where some graffiti were overlapping with each other

Fixed lighting issue during night shifts, where earlier the areas where too dark without lights

Fixed a lot of textures on buildings

UI

Fixed the developer debug string displayed in the intuition messages (no more #hackerman)

Fixed an issue that caused the 'Aim mode: Field of View' settings have no effect

Fixed an issue where the displayed intuition was sometimes incorrect and misleading

Fixed an issue with the tool tip for 'Parking in Front of Bus Stop' that did not mention towing as justified

Fixed an issue where the color of the game suddenly turned to black and white (thanks, Marcobarg!)

Fixed an issue where placing a custom marker on map sometimes did not show up

Fixed an issue where the interaction button 'F' was still present during driving the patrol car

Fixed an issue where the NPC ID was displayed completely black

Beta Fix: Fixed an issue with Open Patrol: When in open patrol, hovering over the icon does not show useful information

Beta Fix: Fixed an issue where the last used car in career mode is displayed in Open Patrol

Fixed an issue where the compass did not move correctly

Beta Fix: Fixed an issue where the star for Open Patrol where incorrectly updated

Fixed an issue where the high crime area progress bar does not get filled

Fixed an issue where sometimes the Duty Stars displayed on save game was incorrect

Fixed an issue in encounter report, now demanding ID unjustifiably is properly displayed

TUTORIALS

Fixed issues with tutorials not triggering correctly

Fixed an issue with cannabis tutorial which had broken gender text

Fixed an issue where 'Expired Parking Meter' tutorials were triggering on handicapped cars

Fixed an issue where 'Underglow Lights' tutorial was not triggered correctly

Fixed an issue with 'Using Turn Signal' tutorial

Fixed an issue with 'Wanted Person' tutorial

Fixed an issue with 'Photographing' tutorial

Fixed an issue with 'Broken Lights' tutorial

SOUND

Fixed an audio loading crash when entering Patrol Car

Fixed an issue where the sound of damaged patrol car engine was still audible after restarting the shift

Fixed an issue where continuing a career from main menu after leaving a career mutes many sound effects

Beta Fix: Fixed wrong dialogues being player when handcuffing a wallet thief

Fixed wrong dialogue lines when detaining for suspicious driving behavior

CONTROLLER

Fixed an issue with game pad- it was observed that the shift selection screen does not show any

Beta Fix: Fixed an issue where a designated button for controller to switch to the Open Patrol mode was not displayed

MISCELLANEOUS

Fixed an issue where player character ragdolled after opening the patrol car trunk (do a barrel roll!)

Fixed hands clipping through blazer

Fixed an issue where the graffiti was visible when NPC is painting

Fixed an issue where some hairstyles were missing in game

Fixed an issue with adjustment to female officer uniform

CRASHES

Fixed a game crash when performing background check

Fixed a crash in shift end report

