VRMark update for 25 January 2022

SystemInfo 5.46

UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.46.

  • Updated GPU detection module to improve compatibility with latest hardware.
  • Updated CPUID module to improve compatibility with latest hardware and to fix incorrect memory clock speed indication on Intel Tiger Lake-based systems.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause results from systems with AMD GPUs to be incorrectly flagged as invalid due to modified tessellation settings.

Changed files in this update

