Patch Notes 1.0.0.6

Added
- Added New Dungeons.
- Added the Risar Dungeon expansion.
- Added the Risar Chieftain.
- Added more Risar variations.
- Added the Clothos Maidens.
- Added additional creatures and wildlife.
- Added three new fishes.
- Added the Draconigena Armatus armor.
- Added face customization to character creation.
- Added descriptions and city images to Haven’s city selection screen.
- Added a map of Myrland.
- Successfully logging in now flashes your taskbar game icon.
- Added a new login scene.
- Added a new character creation scene.
Changes
- All beta steam achievements and steam stats have been wiped.
- The max gold that can be brought from Haven has been set to 5g and the max stack amount is now 5000 units.
- Updated tutorial hint movies.
- The criminal timer is now 4 minutes (was 2 minutes).
- You can no longer safely log out while being flagged as a criminal.
- Great Kriss Blade has been renamed to Flame Blade.
- Disabled mouse smoothing. A game setting will be added in the future.
- The shortcuts F11 and Alt+Enter that toggle fullscreen can now only be used while in the login screen.
- Removed game menu Help button and in-game web browser due to stability reasons.
- It is now possible to drag the game in windowed mode without locking up the game.
- Added new titles, and removed some old ones.
- Light intensity at daytime in Haven and Myrland has been lowered.
- Rain length and its falling speed has been tweaked.
- Minotaur dungeon has been redesigned.
- Adjusted the horse idle animation frequencies to reduce the excessive horse noises when several horses are around.
- Wisent baby textures have been updated to be more in line with the adult wisents.
- Tweaked the Troll’s ice breath particles.
- Made changes to guard aggro: guards lose aggro once you turn blue & come back.
- Streamlined and lowered XP gain for lore skills via extracting, butchering and skinning.
- Increased XP gained when falling off a mount due to low riding.
- You no longer get XP from attacking vendors and priests.
- Pets no longer get an accelerated XP rate while attacking vendors and priests.
- Some fish values have been lowered.
- Reduced bite rate on certain baits for Canna, Trudis and Herbeus.
- More variation on fish depth and bait to make sure players won’t always catch the same fish over and over.
- Alvarin clade gift 'Mind Shield' now reduces incoming magic damage by 25% (was 20%).
- Human clade gift 'Mental Power' now also decreases incoming magic damage by 20% for its duration.
- Max armor weight before mana regeneration penalty is now 2kg.
- Human clade gift 'Cleric' now gives +4kg to armor weight before receiving the mana regeneration penalty.
Fixes
- The character no longer resets in character creation for every change, which would previously cause the physics to bounce.
- The weight slider in character creation now gets set to the nearest integer.
- Fixed a bug causing character creation body shape to not match actual body shape.
- Fixed an issue where one part of the body shape calculation would use a wrong value making the body shape slightly wrong. Minor visual change.
- Players will now bounce off other players when spawning on top of each other instead of floating perfectly still on the other player.
- Fixed an issue with the character delete dialog closing before the server had responded that deletion was successful, allowing the player to press create new character before the old one was gone.
- Fixed an issue where receiving a murder count would set the active grey player (criminal flag) back to blue prematurely.
- Fixed some Haven water volumes not being swimmable.
- Fixed the broken melon course in Haven.
- Fixed issue where you could move to Haven instances with incorrect instance numbers.
- Fixed an issue with new accounts not correctly getting sent to random haven instances.
- Creatures will now turn their heads towards their targets as intended.
- Fixed a quality of life issue where walking up against a creature would make the player "stick" instead of slide against the side of it.
- Fixed an issue where a mounted horse would get stuck in a turned head state after passing a server node line.
- Fixed an issue where a mounted horse would sometimes stutter or teleport a few meters when passing a server node line.
- Fixed an issue with AI that made it stop when switching from one navmesh to another. This made it look like the AI hit an invisible wall.
- Fixed an issue with AI that was following its owner and crossing nodelines. This issue made the AI disappear for a while or come running from a point you were at long ago.
- Fixed an issue with UI elements moving around after restarting the game or changing resolution. UI positions have been reset because of this.
- Fixed GFur LOD levels for creatures.
- Fixed an issue with horse tails doing large movement hitches due to LOD switching.
- Fixed a bug causing you to gain less experience.
- Fixed a bug where moving while eating would take too long to cancel the effect.
- Fixed a bug with the effect of the Oghmir clade gift 'Rock Solid' causing it to be active while moving.
- Fixed an issue where multiple movement updates in the same frame for another player would cause that player to stutter heavily. This happened at really bad framerates or when the server got enough load that multiple packages were sent out in batches.
- Fixed a bug where buffs did not behave as intended when getting applied (causing issues like ‘Mental Power’ not removing debuffs).
- Fixed situations where house upgrades would fail due to foliage despite the same foliage not being an issue during the initial placement of the house.
- Fixed rare occasions of decoration previews getting stuck while locking in their locations.
- Fixed issue that made it so that leaving Haven did not correctly place you in the city you chose.
Optimization
- Less wind dust particles will now spawn for a slightly better performance gain.
- Improved the aim quaternion math in “eyes lookat”, improving CPU performance.
- Character animations are now simplified when the engine has not rendered their mesh for a while. This will improve CPU performance when characters are nearby but not seen.
- Character footsteps, hits and sounds are now disabled beyond a set distance, saving CPU performance.
