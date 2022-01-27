Bright Memory: Infinite - Lunar New Year Update!

Dear Users,
Bright Memory: Infinite's special Lunar New Year update is now live!
This update features two brand new DLC's (Cheongsam costumes and weapon skins), new ranged attacks for existing enemies and bosses, a special Lunar New Year-themed main menu, as well as over 40 optimizations and fixes.
Limited-time free content
- Addition of New Cheongsam (New Year) and Cheongsam (Blue Flowers) DLC's
*Becomes paid DLC after end of Lunar New Year sale
Additions
- Addition of Lunar New Year-themed decorations to main menu
- Changed skin of doll located in vehicle
- Addition of new ranged-attacks for Giant King and Sex-armed Emperor
- Addition of Magma Mountain Beast (spits fire)
- Addition of Double-Axe Ancient General (releases electric)
Optimizations
- Increased Exo unit's energy recharge rate by 20%
- Addition of marker and sound effect when hitting enemy vehicle with missile during car chase battle
- Reduced the possibility of error windows appearing for certain operating environments
- Optimized sliding motion to prevent getting stuck on certain objects
- Optimized visual when firing at armored vehicle in Surrounded
- Optimized warning message when starting new game to make it stand out more
- Fixed issue where framerate drops during certain events in Changes
- Reduced screen shake when hit by enemy's melee attacks
Adjustments
- Increased Blade Slash Whirlwind level 1 damage by 40%
- Increased Giant Blade Slash damage by 25%
- Increased Shock Punch damage by 25%
- Reduced assault rifle's recoil action
- Adjusted defend function so that defending in succession will reduce counter possibility
- Elite mechanical soldier and double-anchor ancient soldier will now have a 50% chance of activating super armor mode when attacked and their attacks will no longer be interruped by player attacks
- Increased Elite shield soldier's movement speed, attack frequency, attack range, and armor
- Increased double-anchor ancient soldier's attack range
- Increased assault rifle enemy soldier's attack frequency
- Increased Six-armed Emperor's eagle's attack frequency
Fixes
- Fixed issue where frame rate drops when launching DX12 version using memory card with less than 6GB
- Fixed issue where the shadow of the boat does not move in accordance with the boat when ray tracing is turned on
- Fixed issue where special effects turn white for certain graphics cards
- Fixed issue where reversing during car chase battle can cause player to exit mission area
- Fixed issue where Aerial Slash attack can miss certain shorter objects
- Fixed issue where player can fail to reach the opposite shore if sliding or dodge button is pressed while sliding down slope in restaurant
- Fixed issue where enemy is reeled in even though grapple crosshair is not aimed at enemy
- Fixed issue where Tian Yu Emperor continues attacking if player uses Aerial Slash attack when attempting to execute Tian Yu Emperor
- Fixed issue where player can accidentally climb onto some roofs in Close Call
- Fixed issue where a player can still die even if they used the grapple while falling off plane in Close Call
- Fixed issue where ancient soldiers in Changes will spin continuously when stepping on boulders
- Fixed issue where Six-armed Emperor's bell can land on the wrong spot after being blocked by pillar
- Fixed issue where grass on the ground in Surrounded can block the Light Blade attack
Bright Memory: Infinite Lunar New Year Sale now on!
Cheongsam Costume Skin (available for free during Lunar New Year Sale from 1/28 to 2/4)
