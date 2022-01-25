We dropped a fresh update!

Hey, Bikers!



Thanks a lot, guys, for all the messages whether they are e-mails or on discord. Everything that you report to us is discussed internally. The result is today's update. Take a look at the list of changes below.

Changelog :

Fixed non-working categories in the shop (in the Hawk section)

Fixed wrong game state after opening shop using Tab button (in the Hawk section)

Fixed Spark Plug name in Polish translation

Fixed bug in the search bar after buying a part using the space bar

Fixed duplication of Rocker Cover parts in the shop (in the Hawk section)

Added an option to deselect the last part when activating the search bar in the store

Fixed wrong disassembly order in Speedy

Fixed a missing rear holdfast and removed a duplicated front left holdfast in the shop (in the Hawk section)

Fixed generating empty messages or messages with only one extra todo

Fixed a bug with generating orders with incompatible parts in the 'Change to' section

Fixed an unwanted motion bug when taking a photo in photo-mode

Fixed incorrect marking of 'Achieve' in the To-Do section

Fixed a malfunction of the return to the default settings button in video settings ('Default' button in resolution settings)

We wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that a major update is currently in testing. It will be available soon, sometime in February. So keep an eye on our game.

We look forward to hearing from you on our discord!