Isles of Etherion update for 25 January 2022

HOTFIX for V0.13

Build 8082863

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Dying while grappling will no longer cause a death loop. Also taking damage while grappling will cancel the grapple
  • Key binding added for Jump
  • The starting spawn location is now protected from monsters
  • You can no longer jump or use shield while dead
  • You can no longer move with inventory open
  • Fixed Airship bug causing performance issues as well as not flying as intended

