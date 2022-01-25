- Dying while grappling will no longer cause a death loop. Also taking damage while grappling will cancel the grapple
- Key binding added for Jump
- The starting spawn location is now protected from monsters
- You can no longer jump or use shield while dead
- You can no longer move with inventory open
- Fixed Airship bug causing performance issues as well as not flying as intended
Isles of Etherion update for 25 January 2022
HOTFIX for V0.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update