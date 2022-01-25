Fight or Flight - 0.40.63 - Hotfix

Just a small patch this week to fix some annoying bugs! :O
Patch notes:
Vehicle; Fixed bug with vehicle animations sometimes getting set to the incorrect seat for remote clients.
Vehicle; Fixed visual glitch when player exits vehicle.
Player / UI; Map location marker now shows up on screen as well as map, it also reports the distance until you reach the marker. Markers can be added by clicking on the map, removed by holding shift and clicking.
Weapons; Visual recoil tweaked on all AR's and Rifles.
Level; Fixed bad spawn locations for vehicles in Mil Base.
Changed files in this update