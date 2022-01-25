Day Two Patch Release (V1.1)

A massive thank you to the huge amount of positive feedback we've recieved since amazin' George 2 was released yesterday, and we have a special treat in return, the v1.1 patch.

This patch includes new features and important quality upgrades, including-

-A new mini-map HUD which helps with finding your way through the maps

-A new compass HUD which helps with orientation when rotating the camera

-Added Amaze Skill for George which increases Strength.

-Added Fastpaws skill for Binky, increases speed and evasion rate.

-When starting a new game it will now show a tutorial with keyboard controls to get started easier.

-Before entering the first battles in Dark Wood, a Battle tip tutorial will be displayed.

-We've added the Exit Game option to the Title Screen as this option was missing before.

-We've updated the tooltip texts for the Config menu, making it more easier to understand what the options do.

-We've updated some skill icons to make it more reflective as to what they do.

-We've fixed some bugs and upgraded the engine version.