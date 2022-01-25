Changes
- Updated Unity version to 2021.1.28f1 and Steamworks version to 1.52. Sorry I had to remove this some time ago because Steamworks wouldn’t work but now it’s fine, so the Mac version now has native support for M1 ! :D
- Removed morale indicator for all units that had 0 movement points (Bunkers, radars, mines and others).
- When you send a message, the inputfield will now stay selected so you can send several messages quicker and you don’t need to re select the input field every single time by clicking on it.
Fix
- One instance of AI freeze when trying to spawn partisans, rarely happened but still.
- El Alamein 2 instant loss after 1 turn.
- Random damage modifier (-5/+5) not fully working.
- Engineers in landing crafts could disable naval mines.
- When a country turned neutral, if another country that wasn’t neutral had units there they would be stuck. Any unit being in a neutral country will now be sent back to the reserve. And same for neutral units in someone else’s country. In order to prevent cheating, you cannot change your faction to neutral more than once in 10 turns. You can join other faction if you wish, but neutral is once max in every 15 turns. This is to prevent cheating and sending your enemies troops back to its territory any time you get attacked :)
Changed files in this update