Music and Tower Update!

After receiving feedback from multiple sources about the music, the amazing Arman Mkhitaryan of https://armanmkhitarian.weebly.com/ has made some new music for us. This replaces the previous menu music and game play music. Let us know what you think of this new music!

As well as this, there was feedback about the towers stats not being quite balanced.



Peashooter towers have had their range, power and speed reduced!

Cherry Bomb towers have had their power and range increased. Their speed and cost however have been reduced.

Anti Air Carrot Fields have had their attack increased as well.

Links to our social media platforms and Discord have been added to the menu. This is to allow you easier access to provide feedback to us and ask any questions, as well as you to follow us and see what else is coming for Defend from Candyland! and any future games!

A new Shop button has been added to the menu, this is because we are currently working on adding a shop to Defend from Candyland! This shop will accept the Apples you earn for completing the levels to award you pemenent benefits. Have any ideas of something you would like to see sold in the shop? Let us know!