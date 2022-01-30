DLC Ganessa's Challenge / ETC Updates

BHC! BHC!

"Hello. Everyone! We're finally able to deliver new content to you!

Here's what's changed in this update:"

Bug fix

Minor bug fixes

Add and improve features

"- Challenge Mode: Ganessa's Challenge free DLC added

: Available to play as free DLC in the store

You can challenge using the clear card deck from the previous episode.

Try new content including card deck building, mind links, and character battles!

Added challenge mode

Ganessa Roland can be played (challenge mode only) Added 30 new cards

Advanced negativity card: 6 types

Advanced Positive Consciousness Card: 3 types

Advanced penalty cards: 11 types

New Action Card: 1 type

New) Battle Encounter Card: 9 types

New battle characters appeared: 5 types

Yuna / Takeuchi / Nova Pandora / Intermediate Nova / Advanced Nova

Challenge clear and record function

Steam profile / screenshot function

Challenge mode gallery support

"

Added 13 challenges in challenge mode.

"- Improved mind link card rendering function

: A more comfortable play is possible by adjusting the card direction delay. "

"- Overall improvement of card deck information display function

: Cards to import: Adjusted to display all types of cards to be imported.

Improved card display function: Convenience has been improved so that cards of the same type can be displayed by sorting them by the number of cards."

" - improved English translation

: The quality of in-game English translation has been improved. We will continue to improve according to your feedback.

Special thanks: Definatly not stalin (Intro & Tutorial)"

"- Open Special Thanks item in settings

: This space was prepared as a thank you to those who helped improve the quality of the game."

Under development

"- DLC OST content development

: Scheduled to be updated on February 2022"

"- Additional DLC content (new episodes) in development

: Scheduled to be updated within the first quarter of 2022"

Other additional conveniences and improvements to be continuously updated

"We will do our best to provide more interesting content in the future.

I hope that BHC will continue to develop little by little, but without stopping!

We look forward to your continued interest in the future!"