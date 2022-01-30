 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Battle Heroine Crisis update for 30 January 2022

DLC Ganessa's Challenge / ETC Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8082423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BHC! BHC!

"Hello. Everyone! We're finally able to deliver new content to you!

Here's what's changed in this update:"

Bug fix

  • Minor bug fixes

Add and improve features

"- Challenge Mode: Ganessa's Challenge free DLC added

: Available to play as free DLC in the store

  • You can challenge using the clear card deck from the previous episode.

    Try new content including card deck building, mind links, and character battles!

  • Added challenge mode

  1. Ganessa Roland can be played (challenge mode only)
  2. Added 30 new cards
  • Advanced negativity card: 6 types
  • Advanced Positive Consciousness Card: 3 types
  • Advanced penalty cards: 11 types
  • New Action Card: 1 type
  • New) Battle Encounter Card: 9 types
  1. New battle characters appeared: 5 types
  • Yuna / Takeuchi / Nova Pandora / Intermediate Nova / Advanced Nova
  1. Challenge clear and record function
  • Steam profile / screenshot function
  1. Challenge mode gallery support

    "

    Added 13 challenges in challenge mode.

    "- Improved mind link card rendering function

    : A more comfortable play is possible by adjusting the card direction delay. "

    "- Overall improvement of card deck information display function

    : Cards to import: Adjusted to display all types of cards to be imported.

    Improved card display function: Convenience has been improved so that cards of the same type can be displayed by sorting them by the number of cards."

    " - improved English translation

    : The quality of in-game English translation has been improved. We will continue to improve according to your feedback.

Special thanks: Definatly not stalin (Intro & Tutorial)"

"- Open Special Thanks item in settings

: This space was prepared as a thank you to those who helped improve the quality of the game."

Under development

"- DLC OST content development

: Scheduled to be updated on February 2022"

"- Additional DLC content (new episodes) in development

: Scheduled to be updated within the first quarter of 2022"

  • Other additional conveniences and improvements to be continuously updated

"We will do our best to provide more interesting content in the future.

I hope that BHC will continue to develop little by little, but without stopping!

We look forward to your continued interest in the future!"

Changed files in this update

Battle Heroine Crysis Content Depot 1817611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.