Remastered Edition released!

Gold Crusaders,

We are very proud to announce Gold Crusader Remastered Edition is now available!

What does this Remaster Edition change?

We updated the visuals with higher quality post processing

The Menu and UI system are entirely reworked with all new code, assets and are now more reliable then before.

We sligtly updated the balance of the gameplay

We highly improved the Steamworks integration and fixed the Achievements

We updated the game to run on Unreal Engine 4.26

What can you expect?

At the first place, we would like to temper your expectations. This is not an entirely new game nor does this Remastered Edition fix all its flaws. It's rather a start of a longer rework process. But what does this mean in detail?

We bought the entire West Forest Games company with all it's assets and games a while ago. While we released a new Strike Force game on Consoles and soon on PC, we moved trough the other games of West Forest Games and found some what of a potential in this game. But it needs to be fixed ... a lot needs to be fixed!

We had one person working on this Remastered Edition for 9 Weeks now and get it into a playable and stable state. The original code was extremly bloated and overly complicated. We stripped back and simplified as much as possible. The result is now a far more stable and playable version of Gold Cruader. The initial target with this remaster is reached with a playable version now available.

However there is still a lot of the old code running in the background. Dungeon generation, AI and Combat are the biggest open parts we want to adress in the future. But therefore we want and need your feedback!

What would you like to see Gold Crusader evolve into in the future?

How would you like the combat to be?

Good hunting, crusaders!