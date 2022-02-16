 Skip to content

Taxi Driver - The Simulation update for 16 February 2022

Taxi Driver - The Simulation is now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Start your day behind the wheel of a yellow taxicab! - Finally on Steam!

**

Start your day behind the wheel of a yellow taxicab and begin ​your career as a taxi driver in the US City Hamside. Carry your customers safely and on time to their final destination. Good reliability and consistency will be rewarded. Deliver satisfied customers from pickup to setdown. Unlock additional vehicles and become the best driver in the City!

This new PC version enhances the gameworld, features more complex and realistic traffic AI and improves many aspects of the Console version.

What do you think? What would you like to see next?

