 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Kingdom of Assetia: The Clicker Game update for 25 January 2022

v1.0 Release - Leaving Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 8082010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're leaving Early Access today!

One thing however needed to be addressed - the donation values of several items were just too low so I've rebalanced them all. Should go much quicker now!

Changed files in this update

64bit Windows Depot 1720751
  • Loading history…
32bit Windows Depot 1720752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.