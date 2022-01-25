Update to v1.3.1 - New Weapons

Update Notes
- added M3 Grease Gun unlocked at rank 20
- added M1 Carbine unlocked at rank 22
- fixed several minor issues
- fixed several achievement related issues
- updated weapon balance
- updated all weapon sprint animations
- updated loadingscreens
What is coming next?
We will soon reveal the Roadmap for 2022!
