Update to v1.3.1 - New Weapons

Share · View all patches · Build 8081990 · Last edited 25 January 2022 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy

added M3 Grease Gun unlocked at rank 20

added M1 Carbine unlocked at rank 22

fixed several minor issues

fixed several achievement related issues

updated weapon balance

updated all weapon sprint animations

updated loadingscreens

What would you like to see added to the game?

Leave a comment here or on Facebook or Discord !

What is coming next?

We will soon reveal the Roadmap for 2022!

We’d love to keep you up-to-date! Please join us also on Discord or on Facebook

Facebook

Discord