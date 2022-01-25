 Skip to content

United Assault - Normandy '44 update for 25 January 2022

Update to v1.3.1 - New Weapons

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes

  • added M3 Grease Gun unlocked at rank 20
  • added M1 Carbine unlocked at rank 22

  • fixed several minor issues
  • fixed several achievement related issues

  • updated weapon balance
  • updated all weapon sprint animations
  • updated loadingscreens

What is coming next?

We will soon reveal the Roadmap for 2022!

