Mortal Rite Version 0.4.8 - Playtest

New Playtest version to address most of the feedback that we received from our playtest players!
Please continue to send in bug reports and issues. Thanks for taking your time to playtest Mortal Rite!
Bug:
- Sprint was incorrectly applying the benefits of dodge. This no longer happens.
Camera:
- Improvements to camera angle.
Character - Dawksin - Balance Pass:
- Melee attack damage has been significantly reduced.
- Melee attacks now apply significantly more shrapnel stacks.
- Ability damage has been significantly reduced.
- 'Shrapnel Recall' ability now does significantly more damage per stack.
- 'Grapple Engage' now properly interrupts targets and does an increased amount of poise damage.
- 'Hunter's Charge' should now have better iFrame settings.
- 'Piercing Fan' spikes now return just like 'Pierce' spikes. 'Piercing Fan' cast time has been increased to offset the increase in damage.
- 'Pierce' and 'Piercing Fan' spikes now increase the number of shrapnel stacks applied for each consecutively hit enemy (Example: Hitting 1 enemy yields 1x stack; Hitting 1 enemy on both launch and return of the spike yields 2x stacks; Hitting 3 enemies in a row applies 1x stacks to the first enemy, 2x stacks to the second enemy, 3x stacks to the third enemy, etc.)
- Ability order changed from [Pierce], [Hunter's Charge], [Grapple], [Recall] to [Recall], [Hunter's Charge], [Grapple], [Pierce]
- Ability descriptions should no longer be duplicated
- 'Shrapnel' stacks should now apply before 'Recall' ability is acquired so that acquiring the 'Recall' ability after hitting enemies can still use the shrapnel stacks previously created.
Character - Shold - Balance Pass:
- 'Great Wall' [HOLD] should now consume resources
- 'Great Wall' [KICK] should now do more damage
- 'Rock Armor' should no longer disable interaction and now allows kicking of Great Wall.
- 'Sunder' now hits multiple times
- Shold will now swap to Hammer and Shield anytime that he uses a shield ability. When using 'Rock Armor', Shold will create a shield for the duration of the shield ability before swapping back to his fists.
Character Select Map (Hub) - Arena:
- More enemies added to the Arena rotation.
- Enemies now heal to 100% when killing someone.
- Players that choose to host a session by opening a world link should now be able to close their world link once the player or players they want join them.
- Enemies that get outside of the Arena and get stuck will be teleported back after a little while.
Enemies:
- Enemy spawn should no longer be interruptible
Enemy - Constructor - Boss:
- Collision updates
- Size updates
- Rotation no longer happens instantly
- Improved visuals
- Improved Cultist to Cultist Monster transformation both technically and visually
- Music should no longer randomly restart for what appears to be no reason.
Enemy - Cultist Sword & Shield - Balance Pass:
- Sword damage reduced.
- No longer blocking 100% of the time, but should block for more when blocking
- No longer blocking when guard is broken
Enemy - Ghoul Exploder:
- Should now properly react to hits when exploding
- Should now properly react to hits when not exploding
Enemy - Ghoul Melee:
- Should no longer take fall damage from its own leap.
- Should now properly react to hits when not exploding
Enemy - Axe Soldier:
- Should no longer take fall damage from its own leap.
- Should now properly react to hits when not exploding
Gameplay Fixes:
- Hold abilities should now persist between levels.
- Merge error in out of level field that caused damage to not happen in specific circumstances has been fixed.
- Last of the fall damage fixes should be in place now.
- Death Handling has been rewritten. We expect less getting stuck dead or immortal to be happening.
- Projectiles should now properly display hit effects for the material that they have hit.
- Breakables no longer effect enemy pathing.
Menu & Game Options:
- Added sensitivity options for mouse and controller to the menu.
Optimizations:
- We're not optimizing yet, but the Character Death performance was unacceptable so the particle effects should be a lot less intensive to render now.
Playtest Map:
- Collision fixes and general fixes for getting stuck in places.
User Interface:
- Stamina bar now animates
- Poise bar now animates
