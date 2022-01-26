Chapter Mercury - Maleme Now Available!

Greetings!

We are excited to announce in collaboration with Mercury Arts the release of Chapter Mercury which takes Post Scriptum to the Mediterranean island of Crete. On top of this, we have made a couple of minor bug fixes and added the first small batch of tanks which includes the Stug III.

Community Trailer created by Nox Cinematics

Chapter Mercury - "Maleme"

Chapter Mercury itself focuses on the Battle of Crete in June 1941. The first map, Maleme, pits the Fallschirmjäger of Gruppe West against the New Zealanders of the 2nd NZ Division, as they battle for control of a crucial airfield on the island. Additional maps and factions are planned for the chapter, with the Greek 5th Cretan Division, Australian 16th Infantry Brigade and eventually the Italian 50th Infantry Division, all still to come.

For the release of Chapter Mercury, we have integrated the bug reports into their own section on our Official Discord

You can also report bugs by joining the Chapter Mercury Discord here

Steam Lunar Sale 2022

January 27th 10 AM PT - February 3rd 10 AM PT

The Steam Lunar Sale is here again this year and it is the Year of the Tiger.

Post Scriptum will be 25% off for the duration of the Lunar Sale which runs from January 27th until February 3rd.

To go with all of this we here at Periscope Games are currently working full time on getting Post Scriptum updated to the latest version of Unreal Engine 4. This comes with plenty of benefits and improvements that we can make use of to ensure Post Scriptum remains relevant for years to come.

We will share more information about the Engine Upgrade and what it all means for Post Scriptum in a future devblog. This update is likely to be the last update using the old 4.21 version of Unreal Engine.

As per usual you can get your changelog below:

Maleme Release Changelog v2.1.2102.5790

Post Scriptum Core Changes

Adjusted handling for the following vehicles: Sherman M4A3, Panzer IV H, Sherman Firefly, Panzer 38t

Added Update 1 tanks which include: Panzer II, Panzer III G, Stug III G

Possible fix for an issue causing server crashes



Mercury Arts

Chapter Mercury Changelog

New map Maleme with six offensive layers

New faction Gruppe West

New faction 2nd NZ Div

Three new commander action added (JU-52 parachute/logistic, DFS-230 glider MSP)

Five new player weapons added (Lewis, Thompson, Lee Enfield, No76 smoke, LPZ mine)

New anti-tank emplacement LG-40 for Gruppe West added

Three new vehicles added (Morris CS8, Kettenkrad, Humber Super Snipe)

New light tank Vickers MkVIb for ANZAC added

Two new aircraft call in models (Blenheim, Hurricane)

Two new radio meshes (Torn Fu D2 and WS18)

New rally point meshes added

Incap voicelines added for GW and ANZAC

Sincerely,

Periscope Games & Mercury Arts



