 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 25 January 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 01.25.2021

Share · View all patches · Build 8081879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on January 25, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

1/25 23:00 - 1/26 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

  1. Battle Pass Winter Part 2 / Bundle
  2. Extra Point Event
  3. Super Extra Point Event
  4. New Year Special; Login Bonus Event
  5. New Year Special; Coin/Exp 100% Buff Event
  6. JFL Blue Collect Master Event

[Reward]

  • Zombie Arcade Rank Event

    Top 20 Zombie Arcade Rankers will be rewarded with items.

  • Winter Outfit Contest Event

    The winners of Winter Outfit Contest will be rewarded with items.

  • Point Payback Bonus Event

    Users will be given different amounts of FS points bonus back depending on the amount of FS Points they spent during the event period (1/19 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST)

  • Popup DLC Payback Event

    A) Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of DLCs they purchased during the event period (1/21 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST)

B) Users who purchased Deluxe or Ultimate Edition during the event period (1/21 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with items.

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​

Changed depots in devqa branch

View more data in app history for build 8081879
3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.