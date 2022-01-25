Scheduled Server Maintenance: 01.25.2021

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on January 25, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
1/25 23:00 - 1/26 02:00 PST
Maintenance Details:
[Update]
- Battle Pass Winter Part 2 / Bundle
- Extra Point Event
- Super Extra Point Event
- New Year Special; Login Bonus Event
- New Year Special; Coin/Exp 100% Buff Event
- JFL Blue Collect Master Event
[Reward]
-
Zombie Arcade Rank Event
Top 20 Zombie Arcade Rankers will be rewarded with items.
-
Winter Outfit Contest Event
The winners of Winter Outfit Contest will be rewarded with items.
-
Point Payback Bonus Event
Users will be given different amounts of FS points bonus back depending on the amount of FS Points they spent during the event period (1/19 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST)
-
Popup DLC Payback Event
A) Users will be rewarded with items depending on the number of DLCs they purchased during the event period (1/21 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST)
B) Users who purchased Deluxe or Ultimate Edition during the event period (1/21 ~ 1/25 23:59 PST) will be rewarded with items.
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
Changed depots in devqa branch