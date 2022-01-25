UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.46.
SystemInfo 5.46
- Updated GPU detection module to improve compatibility with latest hardware.
- Updated CPUID module to improve compatibility with latest hardware and to fix incorrect memory clock speed indication on Intel Tiger Lake-based systems.
- Fixed an issue that could cause results from systems with AMD GPUs to be incorrectly flagged as invalid due to modified tessellation settings.
Changed files in this update