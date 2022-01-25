Update v.1.0.1.2 (New Boss & Other Fixes)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Travellers:

A quick post to let you know that we’ve pushed an update v.1.0.1.2 sorting out some bugs related to

achievement and side quest, as well as some content - New BOSS and Loot!

For more information, check out the detailed patch note below:

NEW CHANGES

Added a new side quest - Kings’ Cavalry at Red Stone Valley

Added new BOSS at Umbra Cliff - Cavalry General and new loot for it (Unlock requirements: complete 2 pre-quests)

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where [Threnody] was not available after completing her side quest

Fixed bugs that caused players unable to obtain these achievements - [Poison Dragon] [Demon] [Phoenix] [Fire Dragon] and [Ice Dragon] after leveling up required troops

OPTIMIZATIONS

Optimized the process of side quest - [Farewell, Old Friend]

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Montage Clip Event

Another new event is ongoing in our discord channel - Montage clip assistance!

After seeing the community constantly share the hilarious clips with the community, we’d like to post-edit an in-game montage for Sands of Salzaar. So here to ask for your assistance, help us make that by sending your mind-blowing creations. Of course, the returns are necessary - a chance to win $50 gift cards!

Check more details in our Salzaar Tavern!