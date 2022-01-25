Update 1.07: Going dark

Dear operators,
The important update 1.07 is online. New actor is available on the maps, the power supply. Cut the power to switch off lights and cameras! Moreover, many new improvements are avaiable!
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: New actor -> Power supply - Cut the power to switch off lights and cameras
- Add: Difficulty option - Siege time
- Add: Animations with handcuffs for enemy captured
- Add: Breacher vest (Female operator)
- Add: Thick gloves II (Male operator)
- Add: Tactical helmet without headset (Male operator)
- Add: New laser sight rendering (day and night)
- Add: Firing explosives UI
- Add: Separation of place explosive (default:T) and Firing explosive (default:Y)
- Improve: TPP camera in the action triggered only not collision around
- Improve: Recon support display always 3d UI marker as long as it's active
- Improve: Motion blur disabled by default
- Improve: Some maps improvements
- Improve: Some tutorial texts
- Improve: New aircraft of deployment cinematic - C130J
- Improve: Security cameras are more resistance
- Improve: Shotguns efficiency to destroy assets (cameras, power supply...)
- Improve: Default female outfits
- Fix: Stance error after switch operator
- Fix: Laser sight rotation
- Fix: Laser sight stuttering
- Fix: Hand left location of female operator with a foregrip
- Fix: Secondary flashlight on weapon doesn't load correct camo
- Fix: Change fire mode ingame or battle plan doesn't connected correctly
- Fix: Motion blur might not disabled correctly at the beginning of the mission
- Fix: Clipping errors of arms/hands/shirt with ADS
- Fix: Assets locations on Ancient ruins
- Fix: UI Binoculars above tasks list
- Fix: French translations errors
