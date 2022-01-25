 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

WW2: Bunker Simulator update for 25 January 2022

Quick patch #5

Share · View all patches · Build 8081669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Soldiers!

We have just deployed a Quick patch #5:

- old saves now load properly, so you could continue previous gameplay;

  • cleaning weapons improved on the crafting table;
  • balance improved (but still "work in progress");
  • airdrops fixed in some missions;
  • enemy looting feature (ammo stays after enemy body disappears);

We will do our best to reply asap to your suggestions/feedback.

Constantly monitor all the information flow on every channel - many thanks for that!

If anyone will encounter any problem feel free to put it on the Discussion panel or our server:

cheers,

Bunker Dev Team

Changed files in this update

WW2: Bunker Simulator - magazyn zawartości Depot 1155872
  • Loading history…
WW2: Bunker Simulator - Ger Depot 1155873
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.