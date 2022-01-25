Soldiers!
We have just deployed a Quick patch #5:
- old saves now load properly, so you could continue previous gameplay;
- cleaning weapons improved on the crafting table;
- balance improved (but still "work in progress");
- airdrops fixed in some missions;
- enemy looting feature (ammo stays after enemy body disappears);
We will do our best to reply asap to your suggestions/feedback.
Constantly monitor all the information flow on every channel - many thanks for that!
If anyone will encounter any problem feel free to put it on the Discussion panel or our server:
cheers,
Bunker Dev Team
