- Change: Well and watchtower now also use the "assign/remove" game mechanics, instead of the man-for-one-day mechanic
- Fixed: Monsters spawning on top of each other bug
- Fixed: A bug that caused peasants to abandon tasks seemingly at random
- Fixed: Visual bug of insane speed of the active button indicators in the context menu
- Balance: Workshops (carpenter, mason) now add much more to gathering (+20% per worker plus a flat 10%)
- Balance: Villagers will occasionally return with twice the usual amount from the forest (lucky find)
- Balance: Damage caused by freezing now depends on the actual temperature
- force-despawning monsters on daybreak
- fixed several exceptions and small bugs
- preparing sandbox and doomed mode
- reworked cabbage field for more realistic harvest and damage displays
Black Forest update for 25 January 2022
Beta Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 8081658
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
Changed depots in testing branch