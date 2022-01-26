Win Lunar Wings on the NosWheel!

Would you look to glitter like the heavens for the Chinese New Year? What better time than the present, as from 26th January (11 AM CET), you could win the amazing Lunar Wings on the NosWheel! Twinkle like the night sky and benefit from the wings’ magical effects so you shine in battle too!

The Lunar Wings increase your movement speed by 2, increase your equipped fairy’s element by 5, and provide a 10% chance to trigger the Lunar Power effect when attacking. This effect boosts all your attacks by 5% while reducing all the enemy’s resistances by 5 for 10 seconds.

Designed by: Choucho

Spin the NosWheel and win!

The NosTale Team