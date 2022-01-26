 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

NosTale update for 26 January 2022

Win Lunar Wings on the NosWheel!

Share · View all patches · Build 8081490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Would you look to glitter like the heavens for the Chinese New Year? What better time than the present, as from 26th January (11 AM CET), you could win the amazing Lunar Wings on the NosWheel! Twinkle like the night sky and benefit from the wings’ magical effects so you shine in battle too!

The Lunar Wings increase your movement speed by 2, increase your equipped fairy’s element by 5, and provide a 10% chance to trigger the Lunar Power effect when attacking. This effect boosts all your attacks by 5% while reducing all the enemy’s resistances by 5 for 10 seconds.

Designed by: Choucho

Spin the NosWheel and win!

The NosTale Team

Changed files in this update

NosTale Content Depot 550471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.