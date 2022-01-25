 Skip to content

PolyCore Defense update for 25 January 2022

Update 0.10.0 is live!

Last edited by Wendy

NEW

  • New map: Space Station D (2 lanes)
  • New map: Stairway (2 lanes)
  • 3 new modules for Shock Pulser
  • 2 new modules for Missile Launcher
  • 2 new modules for Flame Turret
  • 2 new modules for Mine Prepper
  • 1 new module for Proton Sniper
  • 1 new module for Shockwave Generator
  • 1 new module for Laser Beamer

    (All planned modules are now in the game)
  • Added Vsync toggle

FIXES

  • Major performance improvements (should be noticeable)
  • Fixed various lag spikes
  • Fixed some tooltips issues
  • Fixed softlock when playing multiple maps in one session
  • Fixed issue where Time Freeze causing enemies to fall
  • Fixed issues with the tutorial
  • Fixed issue causing the Carrier enemy not to work as intended
  • Fixed issue with Flame Turret hitbox
  • Fixed issue causing Ion Cannon not to work without modules
  • Other various fixes

CHANGES

~ Split Video tab into Video and Gameplay in the settings menu

~ Gold income adjustments

~ Adjusted some SFX volume levels

  • Tweaked overall visuals

