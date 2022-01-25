Update 0.10.0 is live!

NEW
- New map: Space Station D (2 lanes)
- New map: Stairway (2 lanes)
- 3 new modules for Shock Pulser
- 2 new modules for Missile Launcher
- 2 new modules for Flame Turret
- 2 new modules for Mine Prepper
- 1 new module for Proton Sniper
- 1 new module for Shockwave Generator
- 1 new module for Laser Beamer
(All planned modules are now in the game)
- Added Vsync toggle
FIXES
- Major performance improvements (should be noticeable)
- Fixed various lag spikes
- Fixed some tooltips issues
- Fixed softlock when playing multiple maps in one session
- Fixed issue where Time Freeze causing enemies to fall
- Fixed issues with the tutorial
- Fixed issue causing the Carrier enemy not to work as intended
- Fixed issue with Flame Turret hitbox
- Fixed issue causing Ion Cannon not to work without modules
- Other various fixes
CHANGES
~ Split Video tab into Video and Gameplay in the settings menu
~ Gold income adjustments
~ Adjusted some SFX volume levels
- Tweaked overall visuals
