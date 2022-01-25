Update 25/01/2022 - Build 1514

Visuals:
- Restored resource icons next to amount displayed and added a border
- Added buttons to navigate between the main room and the crafting room
- Added a button to display amounts of crafting resources in the crafting room
Gameplay:
- The Mall expedition has a few more events
- Added Scrap metal and Scrap wood as resources to find
- Tweaked the probability of bad stuff happening
- Reduced chance of finding Armor
Technical stuff:
- Reduced font sprites size; removed characters that would never be used
Changed files in this update