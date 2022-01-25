 Skip to content

Day After Day update for 25 January 2022

Update 25/01/2022 - Build 1514

Share · View all patches · Build 8081317 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Visuals:

  • Restored resource icons next to amount displayed and added a border
  • Added buttons to navigate between the main room and the crafting room
  • Added a button to display amounts of crafting resources in the crafting room

Gameplay:

  • The Mall expedition has a few more events
  • Added Scrap metal and Scrap wood as resources to find
  • Tweaked the probability of bad stuff happening
  • Reduced chance of finding Armor

Technical stuff:

  • Reduced font sprites size; removed characters that would never be used

