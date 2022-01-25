Massive Changes

Added:
- Added Animal Troughs
- Added Chicken Poop
- Chickens now have thirst and require water from animal troughs
- Can force feed water to chickens if they are dehydrated!
- Chicken poop can be picked up
- Turrets now focus on one certain type of creature, which the player can change target by going near it and clicking on change target (Currently in works)
- Added Stats for Energy, Hunger, Thirst, Bladder and Hygiene
- Every Hour you lose 2 to 5 hunger points
- Can Eat Berries
- Chickens now lay eggs
- Chests have been recoded so they store stuff individually and have a 500 Capacity.
- Added Silver Coins
Changes:
- Walls now save separately meaning walls can have different functions
- Player now save separately
- Chickens now save
Changed files in this update