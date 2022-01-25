 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Laypo Simulator update for 25 January 2022

Massive Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 8081261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Added Animal Troughs
  • Added Chicken Poop
  • Chickens now have thirst and require water from animal troughs
  • Can force feed water to chickens if they are dehydrated!
  • Chicken poop can be picked up
  • Turrets now focus on one certain type of creature, which the player can change target by going near it and clicking on change target (Currently in works)
  • Added Stats for Energy, Hunger, Thirst, Bladder and Hygiene
  • Every Hour you lose 2 to 5 hunger points
  • Can Eat Berries
  • Chickens now lay eggs

    - Chests have been recoded so they store stuff individually and have a 500 Capacity.
  • Added Silver Coins

Changes:

  • Walls now save separately meaning walls can have different functions
  • Player now save separately
  • Chickens now save

Changed files in this update

Laypo Country Simulator Content Depot 1789211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.