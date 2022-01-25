Small content update and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8081185 · Last edited 25 January 2022 – 10:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Further quality-of-life improvements thanks to suggestions and feedback from various players! This update also comes with various small bug fixes.

Difficulty Levels now save

Added additional ending screens that give cheat codes depending on what difficulty is cleared

Adjusted enemy health pools for large enemies and bosses

Added function in options that allows players to adjust starting lives, allowing up to 5 lives

Added QOL improvement that shows player continues at all times on the HUD

Added more detail to the tutorial, tutorial can also be toggled from main menu

Prevented player from shooting or bombing during a dialogue scene

All dialogue font has been changed to support unique resolution displays, preventing the text from being cut off at certain points

TATE mode is still being worked on as I have experienced issues with pixel distortion while resizing the game to fit vertically,

Thank you all!