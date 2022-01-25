Small content update and fixes

Further quality-of-life improvements thanks to suggestions and feedback from various players! This update also comes with various small bug fixes.
- Difficulty Levels now save
- Added additional ending screens that give cheat codes depending on what difficulty is cleared
- Adjusted enemy health pools for large enemies and bosses
- Added function in options that allows players to adjust starting lives, allowing up to 5 lives
- Added QOL improvement that shows player continues at all times on the HUD
- Added more detail to the tutorial, tutorial can also be toggled from main menu
- Prevented player from shooting or bombing during a dialogue scene
- All dialogue font has been changed to support unique resolution displays, preventing the text from being cut off at certain points
TATE mode is still being worked on as I have experienced issues with pixel distortion while resizing the game to fit vertically,
Thank you all!
Changed files in this update