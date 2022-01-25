 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Blazend update for 25 January 2022

Small content update and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8081185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Further quality-of-life improvements thanks to suggestions and feedback from various players! This update also comes with various small bug fixes.

  • Difficulty Levels now save
  • Added additional ending screens that give cheat codes depending on what difficulty is cleared
  • Adjusted enemy health pools for large enemies and bosses
  • Added function in options that allows players to adjust starting lives, allowing up to 5 lives
  • Added QOL improvement that shows player continues at all times on the HUD
  • Added more detail to the tutorial, tutorial can also be toggled from main menu
  • Prevented player from shooting or bombing during a dialogue scene
  • All dialogue font has been changed to support unique resolution displays, preventing the text from being cut off at certain points

TATE mode is still being worked on as I have experienced issues with pixel distortion while resizing the game to fit vertically,

Thank you all!

Changed files in this update

Blazend Content Depot 1757441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.