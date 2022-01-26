New Year, New Music!

Happy Chinese New Year Students!

What an amazing year of the Ox 🐂 it has been, and now onto the year of the Tiger🐅. It is time to show how fearce you are, what you have learned in the previous year and how it applies to your life, your health and your mind. 🙏

Keeping a strong mind and focus during training is one of the hardest, yet most important, aspects of practicing Kung Fu. So I've worked with a composer to give you this latest update: original music tracks associated to each environment to help you focus, but also to train with style. 🎵🎵🎵

You will equally find a new section in the menu to select your prefered track to play during your session, once you've unlocked them of course.

There are a few other changes too, see the full list here:

New original music tracks for each environment!

New music control menu can be found under "Extra" (can select preferred track, and turn on/off music)

New challenge on all Train levels: perfect accuracy challenge (100%).

New in-game score board UI

In-game score board now also includes an accuracy display meter (0 - 100%)

Making errors / missing now reduces both your hits and accuracy percentages.

Dummy arms will always switch to new arm if you miss.

Removed Xmas tree from spawning when first try game.

New special item added for this season! (auto-replaces xmas tree position if you haven't moved your tree).

If you have any questions or feedback, let me know in the comments or on Discord!

As always, train hard and stay focused.