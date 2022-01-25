Update notes 25/02/2022

We hope you can enjoy the new features and changes in this update:
- You can now place your aquariums in room.
You can select from initially two apartments, having 3 to 4 possible spots for your aquarium.
Please note that each spot has a maximum dimension for the aquarium it can accomodate.
You can select your apartment and spot when adding an aquarium (your allowed aquarium size is then limited to the maximum dimension), or alter the apartment and spot for an already created aquarium (you can only select spots that allow for an aquarium of its size).
Feel free to show/hide the apartment at any time (next to the 2d mode toggle).
In Photo mode, you can choose between different preset camera positions within the apartment (you cannot move freely -- Behind Glass is an aquarium simulation).
- You can choose a new kind of background: 3D backgrounds
Once selected, you can choose between randomly created styles and select a background covering (similar to what can be done with decorations).
- We have added a setting for the Zoom Sensitivity, allowing you to apply a different zoom speed for the mouse wheel than chosen globally.
The "Start in Wallpaper Mode" setting applies settings to run Behind Glass in an external Wallpaper app (start in 2D mode, hide the HUD, run in background).
- Decreased minimal and increased maximal aquarium size available to you.
- You can now directly unsubscribe from Workshop Aquariums within Behind Glass -- for subscribing, please use the Steam Client (duplicating the client functionality to be available within Behind Glass requires too much work compared to the advantages).
- Various smaller bugs have been fixed.
Changed files in this update