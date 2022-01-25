 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 25 January 2022

[New build - DEFAULT] 22w04a: Hotfixes, Multiplayer fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Hotfixes build. Multiplayer connection and ship movement was fixed, please report any issue may find!

Community Suggestion:

  • #4499 Window tile tetra hull equivalent
  • #4502 Codex Entity Save Locally button renamed to Save Blueprint
  • #4503 Tile allow pipe clipping.

Hotfixes:

  • #4362 #4376 #3591 #3484 Multiplayer connections issues.
  • #3677 #3661 Ship movement are not synced in multiplayer.
  • #4499 Window tile tetra incorrect overlap check.
  • #4490 Event gate does not trigger message while activated from a seat.
  • #4493 Symmetry plane incorrect placement on large Children Entity.
  • #4081 Scaling issues on wedge.
  • #4501 Gizmo arrow are not showing on some systems.
  • #4498 NPCs wont engage non-piloted entity even when they fire.
  • #4478 #3739 #3624 Entity can be launched after exiting Photo Mode.

Thanks for playing!

