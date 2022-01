Share · View all patches · Build 8080730 · Last edited 25 January 2022 – 07:32:11 UTC by Wendy

This small patch brings in some big changes to the Paragon system

You will now receive 1-5 Paragon points based on your difficulty multiplier.

When you pay for a Paragon reset you now have the option to change manager perks, favorite genre, and change difficulty settings.

This was a great suggestion made by an amazing community member, and it should add some more exciting replay ability to the paragon system.