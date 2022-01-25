1.0.0.5 novice care plan, ranking title system, treasure drop query online!

After seeing the feedback from some players, in order to make the game develop actively, the following modifications have been made in this update.

1: From now on, players higher than monster level 10 will no longer get any benefits from hunting alone, but they can complete their missions and achievements normally. If they help players who meet the killing conditions to fight, they can get a little experience reward and increase the drop rate of advanced treasures!

2: Ranking title system online! All players who enter the three lists can get eye-catching titles. The top three titles of each list are exclusive. If all three lists enter the list, the title with the highest ranking will be displayed first!

3: Added the treasure drop query mechanism. From now on, locking any monster will display the highest quality of the treasure box that can be dropped. Click the query button to broadcast the details of the treasure drop!

4: Fall injury is added, but considering the danger, fall injury is not fatal!

5: Adjusted the global brightness and the special effect rendering of each main city!

6: Modified some details and errors of player feedback!

Thank you for your comments. Your comments are very valuable! thank you

感谢玩家的意见，你们的意见非常宝贵！谢谢