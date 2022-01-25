January 25th Maintenance Complete

Share · View all patches · Build 8080366 · Last edited 25 January 2022 – 05:52:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Commanders,

the maintenance for Jan. 25th, 2022 is complete.

[Repeat] Event "Felicia's Prank" is open!

Clear the event stages and obtain event gacha tickets, then roll them to get a variety of rewards!

※ Event until Feb. 22nd, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ Event gacha until Feb. 29th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ For more detail on the event, please check the in-game description.

※ Event gacha tickets cannot be used in the next event.

※ Changes in the repeat event

The composition of items in the event gacha has changed.

The monsters for all of the event stages have been rearranged.

Bonus stages have been added! Clear section 5 on "Hard" difficulty and try the more thrilling bonus stages!

The final boss has changed!? Check the new boss in the game!

Pickup Gacha is open!

Pickup Gacha with an increased drop rate of [Repeat] "【UR】Tekkain Koharu" is open!

※ Pickup Gacha until Feb. 22nd, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ "【UR】 Tekkain Koharu" is also available in the Shop of Desires.

Bug fixes!

Fixed the anomaly where enemy names did not display correctly in certain parts of the Arena Prologue.

Suspension of cheating users

To create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.

The following 8 accounts have been suspended from accessing the game due to disciplinary measures.

*阳

11

02

突你

欧派

e-

58

*七

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.

To protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

[Notice] Time to purchase and obtain Limited Package extended

To thank you for your love and support, we have decided to extend the time to purchase and obtain the Limited Package: Phantom of New Year's Eve!

Don't miss out on this golden opportunity!

※ Limited Package: Phantom of New Year's Eve available until Feb. 8th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ Limited Weapon "Sabertooth Guandao"

◇ Available in the Arena Store (1ea) until Feb. 8th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ Limited Supporter [New Year's Eve] Mizuki Shiranui

◇ Shop of Desires (1ea): Feb. 8th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

◇ Arena Store (1ea): Feb. 8th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

◇ Surprise Mission (1ea): Feb. 1st, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

Stay tuned for more!