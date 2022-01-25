January 25th Maintenance Complete

Greetings Commanders,
the maintenance for Jan. 25th, 2022 is complete.
- [Repeat] Event "Felicia's Prank" is open!
Clear the event stages and obtain event gacha tickets, then roll them to get a variety of rewards!
※ Event until Feb. 22nd, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
※ Event gacha until Feb. 29th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
※ For more detail on the event, please check the in-game description.
※ Event gacha tickets cannot be used in the next event.
※ Changes in the repeat event
- The composition of items in the event gacha has changed.
- The monsters for all of the event stages have been rearranged.
- Bonus stages have been added! Clear section 5 on "Hard" difficulty and try the more thrilling bonus stages!
- The final boss has changed!? Check the new boss in the game!
- Pickup Gacha is open!
Pickup Gacha with an increased drop rate of [Repeat] "【UR】Tekkain Koharu" is open!
※ Pickup Gacha until Feb. 22nd, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
※ "【UR】 Tekkain Koharu" is also available in the Shop of Desires.
- Bug fixes!
- Fixed the anomaly where enemy names did not display correctly in certain parts of the Arena Prologue.
- Suspension of cheating users
To create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.
The following 8 accounts have been suspended from accessing the game due to disciplinary measures.
*阳
11
02
突你
欧派
e-
58
*七
If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.
To protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.
- [Notice] Time to purchase and obtain Limited Package extended
To thank you for your love and support, we have decided to extend the time to purchase and obtain the Limited Package: Phantom of New Year's Eve!
Don't miss out on this golden opportunity!
※ Limited Package: Phantom of New Year's Eve available until Feb. 8th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
※ Limited Weapon "Sabertooth Guandao"
◇ Available in the Arena Store (1ea) until Feb. 8th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
※ Limited Supporter [New Year's Eve] Mizuki Shiranui
◇ Shop of Desires (1ea): Feb. 8th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
◇ Arena Store (1ea): Feb. 8th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
◇ Surprise Mission (1ea): Feb. 1st, 2022 01:59 (UTC)
Stay tuned for more!
