Action Taimanin update for 25 January 2022

January 25th Maintenance Complete

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Commanders,

the maintenance for Jan. 25th, 2022 is complete.

  1. [Repeat] Event "Felicia's Prank" is open!

Clear the event stages and obtain event gacha tickets, then roll them to get a variety of rewards!

※ Event until Feb. 22nd, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ Event gacha until Feb. 29th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ For more detail on the event, please check the in-game description.

※ Event gacha tickets cannot be used in the next event.

※ Changes in the repeat event

  • The composition of items in the event gacha has changed.
  • The monsters for all of the event stages have been rearranged.
  • Bonus stages have been added! Clear section 5 on "Hard" difficulty and try the more thrilling bonus stages!
  • The final boss has changed!? Check the new boss in the game!
  1. Pickup Gacha is open!

Pickup Gacha with an increased drop rate of [Repeat] "【UR】Tekkain Koharu" is open!

※ Pickup Gacha until Feb. 22nd, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ "【UR】 Tekkain Koharu" is also available in the Shop of Desires.

  1. Bug fixes!
  • Fixed the anomaly where enemy names did not display correctly in certain parts of the Arena Prologue.
  1. Suspension of cheating users

To create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.

The following 8 accounts have been suspended from accessing the game due to disciplinary measures.

*阳

11

02

突你

欧派

e-

58

*七

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.

To protect the users who play the game fairly, GREMORY GAMES will continue to respond strictly to any unfair advantages acquired through improper means and actions.

  1. [Notice] Time to purchase and obtain Limited Package extended

    To thank you for your love and support, we have decided to extend the time to purchase and obtain the Limited Package: Phantom of New Year's Eve!

    Don't miss out on this golden opportunity!

※ Limited Package: Phantom of New Year's Eve available until Feb. 8th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ Limited Weapon "Sabertooth Guandao"

◇ Available in the Arena Store (1ea) until Feb. 8th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

※ Limited Supporter [New Year's Eve] Mizuki Shiranui

◇ Shop of Desires (1ea): Feb. 8th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

◇ Arena Store (1ea): Feb. 8th, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

◇ Surprise Mission (1ea): Feb. 1st, 2022 01:59 (UTC)

Stay tuned for more!

