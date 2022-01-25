English
#########Content##############
Added a backroom of the book store. (Need to pick a lock to enter.)
There will be someone who will stop you until you can answer some questions. Totally nothing suspicious.
#########System###############
Changed the draw order of the item window and skill window during the battle so that large teammates such as Mammoths will not cover up content of those windows.(Thanks to 89444640's suggestion)
#########Debug###############
[Critial Bug]Fixed a crash bug that happens in some boss fight related to sp code change. (Thanks to 89444640's bug report)
简体中文
#########Content##############
在书店后方加入了一个房间。（需要撬锁进入）
一个NPC将会挡住你的去路，直到你能正确回答几个问题。这里并没有什么可疑的。
#########System###############
改变了战斗中物品窗口和技能窗口的绘制顺序，使大型的队友，比如猛犸不再遮挡住这些窗口中的内容。（感谢 89444640的建议）
#########Debug###############
【重大BUG】修复了一些BOSS战中因为SP消耗有关的代码变更导致的崩溃。（感谢 89444640的BUG报告）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 25 January 2022
Update, Version 20220125
