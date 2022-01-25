Update 2022/1/25

New
- Portrait "_d" is now used in the "casting spells" in camping/combat and fountain events.
- Inputs from multiple controller is now supported.
- When the spell "Unlock Door" (and items with the same effect) is used successfully, the result should be displayed.
Updates
- Separate keyboard and controller inputs for future improvements.
- Slightly speed up the game's response to controller input.
- When the event "Fountain" has a healing effect, the game will now return to the scene where you select the next character instead of returning to the labyrinth after the event.
- The wait time of the "Fountain" event effect display has been halved.
- Memory is now handled properly in fountains/pools/treasure chests/lockpickers/some riddles, etc. As a result, the Monster Book display will return to a higher resolution with DLC. Also, the portrait display in the treasure chest event will be updated to the character with the right cursor.
- In HD UI mode, if the text does not fit in the message frame, the text itself should be reduced in size.
Fixes
- When a character changed thier class, the data for creating a new character was not initialized correctly.
- When the character registered at the top of the training area had died, the use of items with specific spell effects would fail unconditionally.
- When there were a lot of debuff effects given to the opponent during battle, they were not displayed correctly until the end of messages.
- When using the keyboard shortcut to select a floor in the "Teleportation" spell, there would be a mismatch between the item and the map.
- In UI mode 3:2 and SD, when more than 100 items were placed in the item box, the quantity display was corrupted.
- The map of the specific event on the second floor of the mansion in the scenario "Children of the King Selene" has been corrected to look correct.
- Fixed NPC dialogue on the second floor of the mine in the "Traveler's property" scenario.
