Content Update: Added "Boss Fight Puzzles" in multiple worlds

Hey folks! Happy to be back with you in 2022!

While all the core-gameplay levels are complete since December 2021, we're now working on a few unique levels that will tie in with the story (which is also coming soon)

These unique levels help to give the game a sawtooth-wave kind of shape, where the difficulty ramps up as the levels progress, then peaks at a boss-confrontation, then drops down again at the start of the next world, and so on.

While Mage Drops, and Orchid of Redemption as a whole, has a non-violent philosophy, our story still has important conflicts for our hero to overcome.

Our solution to this is to create boss-fight-puzzles where, instead of trying to kill some enemy, you're confronted with a larger scale puzzle to unravel, in the midst of trying to dynamically evade danger.

For those who have already progressed far through the game but want to go back and try these levels out, they'll already be accessible from the Course Select screen as the last level in their respective worlds.

The boss fight puzzles added in this build are:

• Arogana – World 3-13

• Jenola – World 4-13

• Ex Machina – World 5-13

• Eris – World 6-13

Let us know how you go, we'd love to hear about your experiences!