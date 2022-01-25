Small quality of life updates

Heya, long time no update for Episode 1. Just wanted to share that I added a bit of polish (mostly features from Episode 2) to the game, as well as slightly improved controller support. Here's the changelog:
-Added left stick axis support for player movement when controller is connected, alongside D-Pad and keyboard controls.
-Changed controls onscreen for tutorials to default to gamepad controls when controller is connected, switches to keyboard when disconnected.
-Added cooldown meters for dashing and Jyl's block.
-Added on screen prompt for when a dialogue is available for an object to interact with.
-Fixed some quirks with room persistence in some sections.
Changed files in this update