Small quality of life updates

25 January 2022

Heya, long time no update for Episode 1. Just wanted to share that I added a bit of polish (mostly features from Episode 2) to the game, as well as slightly improved controller support. Here's the changelog:

-Added left stick axis support for player movement when controller is connected, alongside D-Pad and keyboard controls.

-Changed controls onscreen for tutorials to default to gamepad controls when controller is connected, switches to keyboard when disconnected.

-Added cooldown meters for dashing and Jyl's block.

-Added on screen prompt for when a dialogue is available for an object to interact with.

-Fixed some quirks with room persistence in some sections.