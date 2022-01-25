Save Data, Hot-fix #13

-Added path in human dock area.
-Added 100 more fiber in dryad area to conpansate for it being hard to see.
-Added deposit loot and take all hotkeys.
-Added pinecone to be used as plant in compost bin.
-Adjusted weapons to give more XP than heated frames.
-Adjusted enchanting xp from enchanted items.
-Adjusted crafting tables to use planks instead of wood.
-Adjusted branch stack not being changed.
-Changed gamma to only work on apply.
-Changed gamma to only work on apply.
-Changed flasks/wine bottles to 50.
-Fixed marksman text saying marksmen.
-Fixed crafting requirements text.
-Fixed marksman text saying marksmen.
-Fixed the dodge roll causing skipping.
-Fixed hole in dryad town.
-Fixed hole in maze.
-Fixed fire boss falling thru map.
-Fixed t3 food having decay timers.
-Fixed panther loot figurines being swapped.
-Fixed respawn locations not loading from save game before attempting to respawn character on login.
-Lowered book drop rates for mining and tree cutting.
-Moved chiseled stone up in player crafting inventory.
-Updated stairs to no longer prevent building walls.
-Updated pillars to no longer allowed on landscape.
-Updated pillars to now have a building limit.
-Updated max craft to check container before inventory.
-Updated pickup hotkey to use CTRL instead of Shift.
-Updated session password textbox to get keyboard focus when it appears.
-Reworked cost of furnaces.
-Reworked tool cost.
-Reworked traders to be simpler until econ balance is figured out over time.
-Tweaked fiber oil recipe.
-Tweaked plank xp gain.
Changed files in this update