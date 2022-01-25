Save Data, Hot-fix #13

-Added path in human dock area.

-Added 100 more fiber in dryad area to conpansate for it being hard to see.

-Added deposit loot and take all hotkeys.

-Added pinecone to be used as plant in compost bin.

-Adjusted weapons to give more XP than heated frames.

-Adjusted enchanting xp from enchanted items.

-Adjusted crafting tables to use planks instead of wood.

-Adjusted branch stack not being changed.

-Changed gamma to only work on apply.

-Changed flasks/wine bottles to 50.

-Fixed marksman text saying marksmen.

-Fixed crafting requirements text.

-Fixed the dodge roll causing skipping.

-Fixed hole in dryad town.

-Fixed hole in maze.

-Fixed fire boss falling thru map.

-Fixed t3 food having decay timers.

-Fixed panther loot figurines being swapped.

-Fixed respawn locations not loading from save game before attempting to respawn character on login.

-Lowered book drop rates for mining and tree cutting.

-Moved chiseled stone up in player crafting inventory.

-Updated stairs to no longer prevent building walls.

-Updated pillars to no longer allowed on landscape.

-Updated pillars to now have a building limit.

-Updated max craft to check container before inventory.

-Updated pickup hotkey to use CTRL instead of Shift.

-Updated session password textbox to get keyboard focus when it appears.

-Reworked cost of furnaces.

-Reworked tool cost.

-Reworked traders to be simpler until econ balance is figured out over time.

-Tweaked fiber oil recipe.

-Tweaked plank xp gain.