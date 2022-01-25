 Skip to content

Draft Day Sports: Pro Basketball 2022 update for 25 January 2022

Version 11.4 update

  • added new player comparison screen (look for the balance scale icon at top of screen)
  • will now allow leagues to carry in any injury information that is entered into default file
  • adjustment made to pace adjustment factor to be more impactful
  • moved in-game "toasts" from referees to middle of the screen rather than covering up part of the right side coaching area
  • added option to commissioner office to allow you to change the min/max/rookie scale contract levels
  • added in functionality to connect to DDS:CB22 when it is available

