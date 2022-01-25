- added new player comparison screen (look for the balance scale icon at top of screen)
- will now allow leagues to carry in any injury information that is entered into default file
- adjustment made to pace adjustment factor to be more impactful
- moved in-game "toasts" from referees to middle of the screen rather than covering up part of the right side coaching area
- added option to commissioner office to allow you to change the min/max/rookie scale contract levels
- added in functionality to connect to DDS:CB22 when it is available
Draft Day Sports: Pro Basketball 2022 update for 25 January 2022
Version 11.4 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update