Backend Migration is ON!

When does this migration happen? When should I be ready?

Now! All you have to do is log in to your account. If your email needs changing, you will be prompted to change it. You have until September 30, 2022 to get your account migrated over. All of your data except for age points and gastros will convert over. If there's an issue feel free to hit me up.

Why the change?

So earlier in 2021 our backend provider, GameSparks announced acquisition by Amazon who was either going to keep it and change it or just get rid of it entirely. This fall they announced they were removing it and so I gotta move all of your guy's information over to the new backend service I picked: Braincloud!

How do I migrate my account info?

Log into the game, if you don't have an account- then just register as normal. No migration needed.

How long do I have to migrate?

September 30, 2022

If you somehow miss the window, I still have all Premium and other purchase info on hand as usual so you wouldn't be missing out on these things, but characters or collections will be lost.

What if I don't want to migrate my account and want a new one?

Any new accounts will be automatically made in Braincloud so brand new players have no such migration to do.

Are there going to be any major/minor changes to the game with this backend change?

No, not really, except for the ability to change your email and username as well as your password. Previously it was kind of difficult for me to do both of these things, but no longer.

You can change your username and email once a month, so make sure you type it in correctly!