Not For Broadcast is NOW AVAILABLE!

NOT FOR BROADCAST 1.0 IS OUT NOW!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1147550/Not_For_Broadcast/

YouTube

EARLY ACCESS IS OVER!

We are thrilled to announce that the game has finally left the Early Access development phase. A big "Thank you" to each and every broadcaster who supported us during this incredibly fascinating period. Your support means the world to us and memes that you share on our Discord have become an essential part of our lives.

If you own the Early Access version, you don't need to purchase Not For Broadcast again or pay extra money. Please, update the game via your Steam client.

THE FINAL VERSION OF THE GAME IS HERE!

The 1.0 version is live! Witness the climax of the dystopian tale of power, resistance, and the decline of humankind.

FEATURES

You decide what makes the news ː80sTVː. Bleep swears, run ads, switch between cameras and...change the world, mate.

ːvhsvideoː Three huge episodes, including the newly released Episode 3

ːdisruptː Several endings that depend on choices you make throughout the game

that depend on choices you make throughout the game 🏆 New achievements , challenges , and rewards

, , and 🌐 Guinness World Record for the most full-motion video in a game: 43 bloody hours!

Click on the screenshots to enlarge 🡻

T U N E I N

░░░░▀▄░░▄▀░░░░░░

░░░▄▄▄██▄▄▄▄▄░░░

░░░█▒░▒░▒░█▀█░░░

░░░█░▒░▒░▒█▀█░░░

═══█▄▄▄▄▄▄███═══

ːNFBː Discord

ːNFBː Twitter

ːNFBː Facebook

ːNFBː Instagram

ːNFBː Reddit