Master of the Forbidden Sea [1.1]: Stormy Love Update

Hello Pirates & Treasure Hunters!
After a long pause in development Master of the Forbidden Sea is back with several fun new features.
[1.1] New Features
- Storms & Windy added to Oversea Map
- Compass of Destiny: now reveals a path to next Treasure Chest
- Find Love with the Bar Wench at Cape Hope
- Procedural Dance Generator: If the Bar Wench is so inclined
- Crashing into rocks now slightly more forgiving
- Healing Power Up: After each dance
- More mouse-over help text
- Minor Fixes & Animation Updates
We still have plans for MotFS, but the 1.1 patch adds more direction and fun to the core game. If you encounter any problems, or have any great suggestions please contact us on Steam Discussions.
AdventRPG
GM-X
ːMars2030ː
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1100070/Master_of_the_Forbidden_Sea/
