The UNBEATABLE: BONUS FINALS results + HOTFIX V1.0.7A is LIVE!

Hey gang,

The results are in for UNBEATABLE's second competitive circuit, UNBEATABLE: BONUS FINALS!

THE TOP THREE:

🥇 Punchy with a score of 4,008,338!

🥈 Stellaris with a score of 3,978,395!

🥉 clink35 with a score of 3,934,481!

THE CERTIFIED LOW BALLER:

💣 FieldofGrass, reaching 48th place with a score of 261,943!

Congrats to everyone who participated - we confirmed 64 submissions with 48 completed scores on our leaderboards! The TOP THREE and CERTIFIED LOW BALLER will be reached out to shortly for details on how to receive their prizes.

The full leaderboards is here, video links included for every run.

To coincide with the closure of this event, we're also releasing

HOTFIX V1.0.7A!

This makes a minor adjustment to Forever Now - DOG_NOISE Remix (UNBEATABLE) and fixes audio issues people were currently experiencing.

PATCH NOTES:

(BEATMAPS) Removed a note in FOREVER NOW - DOG_NOISE Remix (UNBEATABLE) that was placed right next to a stream of dodge notes.

Removed a note in FOREVER NOW - DOG_NOISE Remix (UNBEATABLE) that was placed right next to a stream of dodge notes. (AUDIO) Fixed both rhythm / story-related audio to now properly play in stereo.

Fixed both rhythm / story-related audio to now properly play in stereo. (SIDE A TRACK 1) Updated the opening credits video.

Updated the opening credits video. (EVENT) Removed the TOURNEY mode following the end of UNBEATABLE: BONUS FINALS.

The weekend's been a blast, and this will definitely not be the last competitive event we want to do this year, so don't forget to practice your home row keys and sit up straight!

<3 FROM D-CELL GAMES