Special Update for 31 January 2022

Hello, Captains!

We are excited to announce that Patch 1.0 has been released! The major parts of the update focus around improving the A.I. for the crew and guards. We addressed the issues in schedule changes, eating and drinking, decorating, etc. We also improved the compatibility of the game for Mac and resolved some issues with saving the game itself.

There have also been some new UI additions to do with panelling and menus that we are excited to see you trial! We also added two brand new features: the ability to check the damage threshold of devices, and a new panel to inspect the Crew’s AI setup.

Bug Fixes with this update:

Fixed bug where Guards get stuck after changing schedule

Made further fixes to save game handling

Fixed issue where transceiver was not being built

Fixed issue where save system was not working properly on Mac native app

Fixed issue where workers were not eating, drinking or working on Mac native app

Fixed issue where moving decorations was not possible

Fixed issue where playing Custom Game set to Medium character difficulty didn’t give every crew member any traits

Fixed issue where guard AI wasn’t working properly

Fixed issue where terrorist ship would not arrive in custom game

Additionally, there are some exciting new updates coming in hot...

Extended resources panel UI element

New construction menu (coming from the left hand side of the UI)

New selected objects panel (coming from the right hand side of the UI)

New selected character panel (coming from the right hand side of the UI)

New launchers control panel (coming from the right hand side of the UI)

New feature - Device condition repair threshold settings

New production panel layout

New greenhouse control panel

New feature - Crew AI setup (customise AI settings for crewmembers)

Jump in and try, and let us know how you enjoy the patch!