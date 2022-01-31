Special Update for 31 January 2022

Hello, Captains!
We are excited to announce that Patch 1.0 has been released! The major parts of the update focus around improving the A.I. for the crew and guards. We addressed the issues in schedule changes, eating and drinking, decorating, etc. We also improved the compatibility of the game for Mac and resolved some issues with saving the game itself.
There have also been some new UI additions to do with panelling and menus that we are excited to see you trial! We also added two brand new features: the ability to check the damage threshold of devices, and a new panel to inspect the Crew’s AI setup.
Bug Fixes with this update:
- Fixed bug where Guards get stuck after changing schedule
- Made further fixes to save game handling
- Fixed issue where transceiver was not being built
- Fixed issue where save system was not working properly on Mac native app
- Fixed issue where workers were not eating, drinking or working on Mac native app
- Fixed issue where moving decorations was not possible
- Fixed issue where playing Custom Game set to Medium character difficulty didn’t give every crew member any traits
- Fixed issue where guard AI wasn’t working properly
- Fixed issue where terrorist ship would not arrive in custom game
Additionally, there are some exciting new updates coming in hot...
- Extended resources panel UI element
- New construction menu (coming from the left hand side of the UI)
- New selected objects panel (coming from the right hand side of the UI)
- New selected character panel (coming from the right hand side of the UI)
- New launchers control panel (coming from the right hand side of the UI)
- New feature - Device condition repair threshold settings
- New production panel layout
- New greenhouse control panel
- New feature - Crew AI setup (customise AI settings for crewmembers)
Jump in and try, and let us know how you enjoy the patch!
Changed files in this update