 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 25 January 2022

Winter wonderland

Share · View all patches · Build 8079290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.3.10 is now out.

Finally found my pace again and I hope to keep these updates coming regularly again.

This update adds a new cave filled with some new and old icy monsters! I'll be continuing to add more themed dungeons and monsters for the next few updates, at least 2 more are planned (no prizes for guessing they'll be elemental themed) and possibly one or two more before the monster rosters are better filled out.

  • Ice Cave added
  • Added Frost Giant
  • Added Frozen Corpse
  • Added Ice Golem
  • Added Unstable Ice Elemental
  • Improved world and event distribution, improve variety
  • Adjust cave item placement to reduce intersection

Changed files in this update

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 Content Depot 1006141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.