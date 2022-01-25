Winter wonderland

Version 0.3.10 is now out.

Finally found my pace again and I hope to keep these updates coming regularly again.

This update adds a new cave filled with some new and old icy monsters! I'll be continuing to add more themed dungeons and monsters for the next few updates, at least 2 more are planned (no prizes for guessing they'll be elemental themed) and possibly one or two more before the monster rosters are better filled out.