Dota 2 update for 25 January 2022
ClientVersion 5154
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
View Dota2 game tracking changes `b21443872b` for this build on GitHub
No meaningful changes could be identified for this build automagically.
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Extra notes