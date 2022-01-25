New patch: difficulty reverted back to original, some bug fixes.

I decided to revert difficulty back to what it was before I started tinkering with it. I don't feel like the changes I made were good. Later on, I might take another stab at it, but for now I'll just accept that the game is a bit easy.

Because I reverted the difficulty changes, I may have accidentally reintroduced some minor map problems that I had previously fixed. I tried to make sure I got them all, but it's a difficult process and it's easy to miss small things. So if you notice anything like a door that doesn't work, or an enemy stuck in a wall, or a missing or incorrect texture, let me know! I'm going to try to go over it with a fine tooth comb pretty soon, but if you see anything before then, let me know. There should only be small errors like this on the map though, if you notice anything big or game breaking, let me know in the discord ASAP!

This release also contains some bug fixes in the engine itself. There is a small bug in the multilayer system that still exists, but luckily it's a rare and unusual circumstance. Essentially, if you have two lines on two different layers that merge, and if these lines are far apart vertically but each represents an open area, then if you have a third sector running inbetween (vertically) these two lines, then the lines will be registered as walls in that middle sector. It's a very rare circumstance because you have to have two walls on different layers that are merged, but far apart vertically, then a third unconnected sector running through the middle. I do plan on fixing this, but the fix is complex, and the situation is rare, so it'll take a while. For now, if you encounter this problem, just add a line to the middle sector that merges with the other two.

There are still some minor map things that need attention. I'm going to put indicators around each door that specify the key required. Currently most doors have this, but some doors I decided to not include this on for various reasons. This was a mistake, I should actually highlight all doors the same way. Likewise, there are a couple of platforms in the later levels that the player can't reach, and there are some monsters who are in alcoves too high for them to step down out of. Finally, the second to last level contains teleporters that are not clearly teleporters. This level was one of the early levels I made, before I set the teleporter design in stone, so I need to go in and update the look of these teleporters. Oh, I might also add an effect to teleporters to indicate teleport. I initially wanted to use all silent teleporters because they're used so much in Doom wads, but I'm thinking about including regular loud teleporters as well. Anyway, these will all be fixed in the next day or two.

As always, if you run into any bugs, or have any feature suggestions, visit the discord and let me know!