- Kill cam is now more precise, when you was leaning the camera was not moving up/down
- Correct some text in game
- Bullet are no more blocked by blocking wall in some game mode
- Change imprecision value based on velocity, now you can move more without being imprecise
- Add more velocity on move, now when you move it takes more time to stop your player, but you can stop you instant
- Update dynamic crosshair to respond to show new imprecision velocity
- Try to correct the random kick from server when playing in matchmaking (we need more test with players to see if this is fix)
- Now you can have each line of your crosshair touching each other by setting crosshair gap to 1
- Add a dummy with infinite life in training map to train pattern with hitmarker
- More sound are now take in "effect" sound parameters
UAL: Universal AIM League update for 25 January 2022
Fix and improve
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update