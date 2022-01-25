 Skip to content

UAL: Universal AIM League update for 25 January 2022

Fix and improve

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Kill cam is now more precise, when you was leaning the camera was not moving up/down
  • Correct some text in game
  • Bullet are no more blocked by blocking wall in some game mode
  • Change imprecision value based on velocity, now you can move more without being imprecise
  • Add more velocity on move, now when you move it takes more time to stop your player, but you can stop you instant
  • Update dynamic crosshair to respond to show new imprecision velocity
  • Try to correct the random kick from server when playing in matchmaking (we need more test with players to see if this is fix)
  • Now you can have each line of your crosshair touching each other by setting crosshair gap to 1
  • Add a dummy with infinite life in training map to train pattern with hitmarker
  • More sound are now take in "effect" sound parameters

Changed files in this update

Universal AIM League Content Depot 1538671
  • Loading history…
